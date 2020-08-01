Jay Clark Defends The Salary Estimates Published About Max Gawn

After a week of controversy Jay Clark has opened up about the criticism he's copped surrounding the 'AFL Rich List' article the Herald Sun published last week.

Max Gawn spoke publicly about his contract being overestimated by roughly $250,000 which caused a stir.

Jay Clark doubled down on the figure surrounding Gawn's salary and explained exactly how they came to estimate $900K, including bonuses for All-Australian selection, winning the best and fairest, and additional service agreement.

Clark even said he'd donate make two $500 donations to Beyond Blue and Maddie Riewoldt's Vision if Gawn could prove he earned less than $650K a year.

