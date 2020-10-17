Jay Clark Explains How A Potential Adam Treloar Trade Could Factor Into Collingwood’s Jeremy Cameron Pursuit

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark explained on his show Dead Set Legends with Joey Montagna and Sarah Olle how Collingwood potentially trading Adam Treloar factors into their pursuit of GWS star Jeremy Cameron.

"I think the situation as it stands is that he (Treloar) is quite anxious, really, to know where his future lies," Jay-Z said.

"Because what we haven’t heard of the last 48-72 hours is Collingwood coming out and saying 'that's all garbage, that trade stuff, Adam Treloar, he’s a required player, we’re gonna keep him here for the long term'.

"I think really the situation is that Collingwood are coming super hard and super late for Jeremy Cameron, and if they’re weighing up either having $800,000 of cap space for Adam Treloar or Jeremy Cameron, they’d much prefer Jeremy Cameron, because he’s exactly what they need.

"They can get him as a free agent for nothing, and if they offload Adam Treloar they can get a first round pick for him."

"So you believe if Jeremy Cameron says 'I wanna come to Collingwood', that Collingwood will then offload Adam Treloar and use that money for Jeremy Cameron and get a first round pick?" Joey Montagna asked.

"If Cameron said I wanna play at Collingwood, I’d be surprised if they couldn’t make that happen," Jay-Z responded.

