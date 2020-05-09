Jay Clark Explains The Potential “Significant” Sanction Adelaide Will Face

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark explained the potential sanctions Adelaide will face for breaking AFL training rules during the week.

“There are some that say they should be docked four points, draft penalties, or a significant financial sanction,” Jay-Z said.

“I’m expecting it to be a significant financial sanction with a large suspended part.

“So whether it’s a 50 grand and another 100 suspended to the Adelaide Football Club, I’m thinking it could be something on those lines.”

Crows players were caught training in groups on a golf course in the Barossa Valley despite technically being in quarantine lockdown and AFL restrictions on training in groups of more than two.

Adelaide’s CEO Andrew Fagan explained how the group made the mistake on the Hot Breakfast yesterday.

