Jay Clark Explains Why Callan Ward Shouldn’t Be Fined For Last Night’s Free Kick

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark explained why he believes Callan Ward won't be fined for the free kick that ended in him kicking what ended up being the winning goal against Essendon last night.

“I think why he should not be suspended or fined is because technically there was contact,” Jay said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Emma.

“He burrowed in for the ball Cal Ward, Shaun McKernan’s right there, Ward’s got his nose over the footy, hands on the ball, the contact is drawn, he gets the free kick, the free kick should be paid, and technically because of those reasons guys, I think he won’t be fined — or shouldn’t be fined — like Tom Papley was.

“And I know the spinning pirouette was not a great look, but technically he should be ok.”

Joey Montagna disagreed.

“Technically there was contact in Tom Papley’s incident too,” he said.

“Technically Maynard put contact into his back and he put all the mayonnaise in the world on it and he’s been fined.

“So what’s the difference if technically there was contact to Papley, why would Callan Ward not get fined for his gross exaggeration that conned the umpires… if he does not get fined I’ll fall off my chair.”

