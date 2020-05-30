Jay Clark Explains Why Footy Broadcasters Don’t Want Shorter Quarters Moving Forward

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark has explained why the footy broadcasters don’t want shorter quarters moving forward.

LISTEN HERE:

“I think 60 percent of every AFL dollar comes from the broadcasters, so they are the major player,” Jay-Z said on his show Dead Set Legends with Joey Montagna and Emma Freedman.

“And it is why next season will not be shorter quarters.

“The broadcasters want their TV, they want their match length, they want the TV time, they want the 30 minute quarters for the ads etc.

“So whilst games will be 16 minute quarters in 2020, next year the broadcasters have had a big say in stretching those quarters back out.

“So I can’t see the reduction coming for next year.”

