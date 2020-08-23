Jay Clark Explains Why Tom Lynch May Be Referred To the Tribunal

Triple M Footy's news breaker Jay Clark believes that Tom Lynch may find himself at the tribunal after his latest incident involving Michael Hurley.

Lynch has landed himself in hot water for a string of low level incidents in recent weeks, but last night's hit on Hurley might be the tipping point to see the case sent to the tribunal.

Clark said that in isolation the incident wouldn't warrant a suspension, but due to his recent history of low level offences he might be in trouble.

"One of two things are going to happen..."

"He's either going to get a week by the MRO for an intentional high hit, that hits him high and is low impact," Clark said.

"Or the MRO, I think, will pass it on to the tribunal and make it essentially the tribunal's problem.

"And that would be because it's an accumulation of incidents."

Wayne Carey disagreed that Lynch should be sanctioned. He believes that Lynch was being provoked and shouldn't have a case to answer.

