Jay Clark Gives A Realistic Timeline For Crowds Returning To Footy

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark laid down a realistic timeline for crowds being able to go to footy games this year on his show Dead Legends with Emma Freedman and Joey Montagna.

“If you’d asked me about a month ago, Em, I’d have thought it was 100 to 1 to have crowds back at AFL venues this year,” Jay said.

“But it has just changed so significantly, particularly over the last fortnight.

“So every AFL stadium in Australia is currently developing sort of three or four plans for how they would work a seating plan for, say, 5000 people at the MCG… and then 10,000, 15,000, and then for a potential grand final how a 30,000 crowd would look.”

Jay said that he can foresee a scenario where crowds are back before the October finals series.

“If I were to get the crowd crystal ball out, I think there’s a potential scenario where you could have two or three games maybe before finals with crowds, much smaller crowds, 2000 or 5000 say,” he said.

“And then they serve as a bit of a test for finals and then you could potentially ramp it up.

“Maybe they’d ban the food stalls, you know there’s no pie and coke at half time… you have to use that toilet 3A or whatever it is, there’d be sectioned off areas and all that sort of stuff.

“But for finals, I think they want to be ready to go, a couple of goes at it then crowds for finals.”

