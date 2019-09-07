Jay Clark Gives An Update On Ollie Wines

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark has given an update on the future of Port Adelaide co-captain Ollie Wines.
LISTEN HERE:
“You talk to Port, and they laugh at you,” Jay said on Dead Set Legends Adelaide.
“They say absolutely no way are we letting go of our co-captain Ollie Wines.
“They are absolutely adamant, they made a lot of phone calls to shut this down with the media yesterday.”
Jay also had an update on Sam Powell-Pepper.
“He’s the one I think could be on the move,” Jay said.
