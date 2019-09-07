Jay Clark Gives An Update On Ollie Wines

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark has given an update on the future of Port Adelaide co-captain Ollie Wines.

“You talk to Port, and they laugh at you,” Jay said on Dead Set Legends Adelaide.

“They say absolutely no way are we letting go of our co-captain Ollie Wines.

“They are absolutely adamant, they made a lot of phone calls to shut this down with the media yesterday.”

Jay also had an update on Sam Powell-Pepper.

“He’s the one I think could be on the move,” Jay said.

