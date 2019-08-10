Jay Clark gives an update on Paddy Ryder's Future

Jay Clark says Paddy Ryder has a couple of options to consider for his future.

“Paddy Ryder can accept a one year deal on about 350,000 to stay at Port Adelaide for next year or does GWS offer him two times $500,000 a year? They’re going to lose Jon Patton remember and help support Shane Mumford in the ruck.”

“This is going to be up to Paddy and his family, does he take a one year deal on less money or move his whole family interstate again for a bit more extra cash.”

Joey Montagna threw up the possibility of Paddy Ryder considering St Kilda who are “clearly in the market for another ruckman.”

“Paddy Ryder looks like he’s third in line [at Port], has a couple of years to go, St Kilda were asking about Todd Goldstein why wouldn’t they ask for Paddy Ryder for two years?”

