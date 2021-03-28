Jay Clark Gives An Update On The Brisbane Covid Situation

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark has provided the latest updates around the Queensland COVID-19 situation and how it will play out for Brisbane players, coaches and officials.

"There is a second confirmed case in Queensland, and the health officials are still trying to work out the contacts and assessing the spread of the virus." Clark explained.

All Brisbane players and staffers will remain in Melbourne on Sunday night as they wait for more information.

The current situation raises the question surrounding what will happen with the Brisbane and Collingwood Round 3 match - which is scheduled to play at the Gabba on Thursday.

"The AFL are still planning to have that game played at the Gabba." Clark said.

This would allow Collingwood to fly up for the Thursday night match and receive a test upon their return to Melbourne - with the option of self-isolating until receiving test results.

"That would be the best case contingency." Clark explained.

"Plan B is to have it at the MCG or Marvel Stadium."

The Lions have lost their first two matches, with the upcoming game against Collingwood a chance to get their season on track.

More information will arrive over the next 24 hours as the AFL make a decision based off advice from the government.

