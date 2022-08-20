Jay Clark Gives An Update On The Dayne Zorko/Harrison Petty Sledging Incident

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark gave an update on the sledging incident between Dayne Zorko and Harrison Petty on Dead Set Legends this morning.

"Melbourne has asked not to elaborate on this part of it, in terms of what was actually said," Jay said.

"But let’s just say it was a derogatory comment about a family member.

"So I think we can all join the dots on that sort of stuff, so we can leave that there.

"The latest on this this morning is that the AFL has touched base with Melbourne, and said ‘are you satisfied with Brisbane’s apology, are you satisfied with Dayne Zorko’s apology, how is Harrison Petty feeling about this?’

"Melbourne has communicated to the AFL that they’re quite satisfied that Harrison is in a good space this morning, and that he accepts the apology and that’s where the Demons are happy to leave it.

"Now the AFL takes this information, goes back to Brisbane, will get the absolute specifics of the comments, and they’ll weigh that up with their vilification code, their respect and responsibility code, and where that sits.

"Now I think if Dayne Zorko has any sense, he gets in front of a news camera today and he apologises publicly for his comments."

Joey Montagna said that there has been questions raised about Zorko’s sledging tactics in the past.

"Dayne Zorko does have form in this area," Joey said.

"There’s been other clubs that I know that have got, how should we say, quite a low opinion of Dayne Zorko for crossing the line with things that he’s said.

"Again, not crossing the vilification code, but saying things that they felt were crossing the line (and) inappropriate."

