Jay Clark Gives More Details On The Footy Quarantine Hubs

Jay Clark has given more details on the likely footy quarantine hubs on Dead Set Legends this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“Speaking to someone who’s right in the know this week, they said that it was… more than likely to have more than one [hub],” Jay said.

“So whether it’s two or three I think is still being worked out.

“Travis Auld dropped this week that they’ve considered having all 18 teams in one state, now you would think that would be Victoria, just because logistically there is the infrastructure to support.”

Jay-Z said that it seems the more likely option is multiple hubs, however.

“Queensland, with their weather, they’ve got the two stadiums pretty close to each other an hour apart, in the middle of winter that appeals, they really want to do it,” he said.

“The border controls are tighter in WA which makes it more difficult and SA is an option, but what’s the second ground to Adelaide Oval?… New South Wales and Sydney had also made a strong play.

“Again only an hour away in a plane, they’ve got good infrastructure.

“So that is still something the AFL is working out.”

Jay also had some details on a possible return date for the footy season.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!