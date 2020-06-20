Jay Clark Is 'Certain' Aaron Naughton Will Be Cleared

Leading footy journo Jay Clark told Dead Set Legends this morning that he is 'certain' Aaron Naughton will be cleared by the tribunal.

Naughton was involved in an collision where GWS star Lachie Whitfield was concussed in the early moments of the game and didn't return to the field.

Clark explained exactly why he expects Naughton to be cleared.

"I would be very surprised if Naughton is suspended for this - in fact I'd say I'm absolutely certain."

