Jay Clark & Leigh Montagna Breakdown The Collingwood Situation

Jay Clark & Leigh Montagna broke down what has been going on behind the scenes at Collingwood over the last week.

Magpie fans were fuming after key players in Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi all walked out the door for little return.

The boys raised the point that Collingwood knew they needed to sign Grundy, Moore, De Goey & Pendlebury and that this was the compromise for keeping their big guns.

However, they couldn't make sense of why the club didn't address that these trades were obvious salary dumps and left their fans in the dark through the trade period.

They were both baffled by the messaging from the club and their reluctance to own the miss management of the salary cap.

