Jay Clark On 2021’s Biggest Free Agent

From Dead Set Legends

Article heading image for Jay Clark On 2021’s Biggest Free Agent

Image: Getty

Jay Clark explained why Zach Merrett is the biggest name in the 2021 free agency pool on his show Dead Set Legends with Sarah Olle and Joey Montagna on Saturday.

LISTEN HERE:

"The standout one for me is Zach Merrett from Essendon," Jay said.

"So he’s a free agent, he’s the one you can get for free, so Essendon have got a big year next year… he’d be [a] restricted [free agent]."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Joey thinks it makes sense.

"That’s a player that wouldn’t have played a lot of finals, he’d be 26, very good player," he said.

"One that a club that’s potentially in a finals window you’d think that could potentially lure him out."

Make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the trade news!

Rudi Edsall

16 November 2020

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Essendon Bombers
Zach Merrett
Dead Set Legends
AFL
Listen Live!
Essendon Bombers
Zach Merrett
Dead Set Legends
AFL
Essendon Bombers
Zach Merrett
Dead Set Legends
AFL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs