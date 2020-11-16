Jay Clark On 2021’s Biggest Free Agent

Jay Clark explained why Zach Merrett is the biggest name in the 2021 free agency pool on his show Dead Set Legends with Sarah Olle and Joey Montagna on Saturday.

"The standout one for me is Zach Merrett from Essendon," Jay said.

"So he’s a free agent, he’s the one you can get for free, so Essendon have got a big year next year… he’d be [a] restricted [free agent]."

Joey thinks it makes sense.

"That’s a player that wouldn’t have played a lot of finals, he’d be 26, very good player," he said.

"One that a club that’s potentially in a finals window you’d think that could potentially lure him out."

