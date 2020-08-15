Jay Clark On Bookmakers Banning Punters For Threatening Players On Social Media

Jay Clark has brought some interesting mail to the table today on Dead Set Legends around wagering companies banning punters for poor social media activity.

Jay-Z reported that bookmakers are set to implement bans on punters who are threatening players on social media due to their losing bet.

This follows Western Bulldogs forward Josh Bruce revealing he cops up to 30 messages a week after each game with mostly wagering related abuse.

LISTEN HERE:

"If any of our clients or customers are doing that online, you will be banned for life."

Jay said that there will be more developments in this space from bookmakers in the next 48 hours.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!