Jay Clark on "Dominant" Jon Patton

Jay Clark spoke about Hawthorn recruit Jon Patton's progress on Deadset Legends, saying the key forward looked "dominant" during a club practice match.

Clark also discussed Tom Mitchell's fitness as he prepares to return from injury this season. 

"He was just too big, too strong." Clarke said about Patton.

"Especially on the lead, 20 metre leads he was in front, got a couple of free kicks.

"I think Jon Patton could be the trade steal of 2020." 

16 February 2020

