Jay Clark on "Dominant" Jon Patton
On Deadset Legends
Jay Clark spoke about Hawthorn recruit Jon Patton's progress on Deadset Legends, saying the key forward looked "dominant" during a club practice match.
Clark also discussed Tom Mitchell's fitness as he prepares to return from injury this season.
LISTEN HERE:
"He was just too big, too strong." Clarke said about Patton.
"Especially on the lead, 20 metre leads he was in front, got a couple of free kicks.
"I think Jon Patton could be the trade steal of 2020."