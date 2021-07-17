Jay Clark On Dustin Martin Suffering Kidney Damage

On Dead Set Legends, Jay Clark has reported that superstar Tiger Dustin Martin will remain in the Gold Coast after suffering kidney damage during last night's match.

Jay explains that Martin was admitted to hospital for scans soon after Richmond's big win, caused by a collision with Mitch Robinson late in the game.

"There is not good news, he's suffered kidney damage." Jay said.

Richmond are expected to fly back into Melbourne today, however Martin will remain in Queensland "under medical supervision".

"The Tigers will take absolute precaution with this, this is a very serious injury."

