Jay Clark On Essendon's Injury Woes And Conor McKenna

Jay Clark gave an update on the injury news at Essendon on Dead Set Legends in Melbourne yesterday, Bombers defender Patrick Ambrose is the latest player to be added to the injury list.

A number of key players are already sidelined to begin season 2020 in what has become an injury crisis at Essendon.

Jay-Z also provided an update on Conor McKenna, who flew home to Ireland recently but is yet to give the club a return date.