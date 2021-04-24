Jay Clark On Fresh Developments Following WA COVID Scare

Triple M's news breaker Jay Clark has provided an update on the situation for multiple teams following WA Goverment's snap announcement to send Perth into a three-day lockdown on Friday afternoon.

"There has been ramifications for Carlton and Collingwood." Clark explained.

Collingwood have postponed today's training session, all players and staff are currently isolating after their trip to Perth last weekend - however their test results are expected to arrive prior to the ANZAC Day clash.

Clark spoke on the situation for both WA sides, and how the lockdown will affect the Round 7 fixture.

LISTEN HERE:

North Melbourne are expected to play a "hit and run" game, hoping to make a swift exit from WA following their away game against the Dockers.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here: