Jay Clark On How Harley Bennell Could Come Back To The AFL

Jay Clarke and Joey Montagna believe that there are plenty of suitors for former Fremantle player Harley Bennell.

"He’s seen a surgeon in Geelong that is 100% confident he’s fixed his problem, there was a nerve pressing on a tendon in both calves, he’s gonna have a second bought of surgery in a fortnight, he’s gonna meet a Melbourne club in about fortnight,” Jay told Dead Set Legends.

“And when you can pick him up for nothing through this supplementary selection period why don’t you have a free hit at him.”

Joey Montagna agreed saying a club should ask Bennell to train with them over summer.

“You get a good look at him with his injuries, his fitness levels and now you’ve got this window in January where if you’ve got a spare spot on your list you can take him for nothing”

Joey and Jay tossed up the possibility that Richmond, Essendon, Melbourne and St Kilda could have a look at the former number 2 draft pick.

