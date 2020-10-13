Jay Clark On Orazio Fantasia’s Trade Value

Jay Clark gave an insight into the trade value of wantaway Bomber Orazio Fantasia on the rush Hour with Bernie and Jars yesterday.

"I’d be surprised at this stage if Adelaide can’t bring home the deal from here, certainly at this stage the expectation is that they’ll be able to do the deal," Jay-Z said.

"What that actually looks like, what Essendon is gonna demand is gonna be very interesting.

"There’s a guy who’s only played 33 games over the past three years, he’s had a quad, hamstring, all sorts of injury issues.

"What is he worth, boys? I don’t think he’s got first round currency anymore.

"I think this negotiation’s gonna have to focus on a second round pick."

Jay also explained how the Crows got to be the front runners for Fantasia’s services.

"[Fantasia is] South Australia bound, I think Adelaide are in the box seat," Jay said.

"Primarily I guess there’s a bit of bad blood lingering from what happened with Port Adelaide last year.

"He was coming, he was going, he was still interested, he pulled out at the last minute.

"So I think it leaves Adelaide in the front position to nab him."

