Jay Clark On Potential Replacements For Don Pyke

Jay Clark has shed some light on the potential replacements for outgoing Adelaide coach Don Pyke on the Rush Hour today.

LISTEN HERE:

“The jungle drums are already beating for Ben Rutten,” Jay-Z said.

“He’s the man who’s lined up at Essendon… [as] part of a bit of a succession plan for Johnny Worsfold.

“So Ben Rutten, a lot of noise about him already.

“Also the ones you must consider are Michael Voss, Scotty Burns as well, and Justin Longmuir, who I’m pretty sure has not interviewed yet at Fremantle… Adelaide would have to be trying to get a conversation with Justin Longmuir before he’s appointed by Fremantle.”

Jay also mentioned Ross Lyon but questioned whether or not he was a good fit.”

“Ross Lyon is another one,” Jay said.

“But you just wonder… how do you say this? Is a he bit abrasive for a footy club at the time where they’re trying to clearly repair some relationships?”