Jay Clark On Ross Lyon's Potential Next Coaching Gig

On Dead Set Legends

10 hours ago

Jay Clark has heard that there is a chance Ross Lyon could end up at GWS.

Leon Cameron is out of contract at the end of 2020 and a disappointing finals exit could see his job security come under pressure.

Jay-Z also gave an update on the "awkward relationship" between David Koch and Ken Hinkley.

"I think Ken Hinkley's future is on a knifes edge this weekend," Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends.

"If they lose to Fremantle (and) don't make finals... I think he's in huge trouble, Ken."

"I reckon if I'm Leon Cameron at GWS, I'm shifting nervously in the seat."

"It wouldn't surprise me and there is a push to get Ross Lyon to GWS."

