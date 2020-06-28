Jay Clark On The Grading Of Merrett's Hit On Silvagni

Ross & Duck disagree!

Article heading image for Jay Clark On The Grading Of Merrett's Hit On Silvagni

Jay Clark reported how he expects the MRO to grade the incident between Jack Silvagni & Zach Merrett. 

Merrett hit Silvagni late while attempting to lay a tackle which resulted in the young Blue bruising a lung & fracturing a rib.

Clark believes that under the current system Merrett will cop a one-week ban, but Ross Lyon & Wayne Carey disagree.

LISTEN HERE: 

Ross & Duck believe that incidents like that occur frequently during games and this is only being penalised because of the outcome of Silvagni's injury. 

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here:

