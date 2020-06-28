Jay Clark On The Grading Of Merrett's Hit On Silvagni

Jay Clark reported how he expects the MRO to grade the incident between Jack Silvagni & Zach Merrett.

Merrett hit Silvagni late while attempting to lay a tackle which resulted in the young Blue bruising a lung & fracturing a rib.

Clark believes that under the current system Merrett will cop a one-week ban, but Ross Lyon & Wayne Carey disagree.

Ross & Duck believe that incidents like that occur frequently during games and this is only being penalised because of the outcome of Silvagni's injury.

