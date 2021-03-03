Jay Clark On The Infection That Has Michael Hurley “Months Away” From Playing Footy
Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark has spoken about the infection that he says has Michael Hurley “months away” from playing footy.
“[Hurley is] months away [from playing footy], it’s fair to say," Jay-Z said on the Rush Hour with Bernie, Jars and Blewey.
"He looked gaunt and unwell, and it’s a very serious blood infection stemming from a hip [operation], and the club is still a bit unsure how this all evolved really for Michael Hurley.
"But he was on crutches, and his teammates and coaches [were] happy to see him, but he’s not a well boy.
"Football, it’s fair to say, is a distant thought for him at the moment.
"It’s absolutely about his recovery to full health… the club is bracing not see Michael Hurley for months.
"It’s a very serious issue he’s got at the moment, he’s lost a lot of weight, and his health at the moment is the first priority."
