Jay Clark On The Infection That Has Michael Hurley “Months Away” From Playing Footy

On the Rush Hour

Article heading image for Jay Clark On The Infection That Has Michael Hurley “Months Away” From Playing Footy

Image: Triple M/Getty

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark has spoken about the infection that he says has Michael Hurley “months away” from playing footy.

LISTEN HERE:

“[Hurley is] months away [from playing footy], it’s fair to say," Jay-Z said on the Rush Hour with Bernie, Jars and Blewey.

"He looked gaunt and unwell, and it’s a very serious blood infection stemming from a hip [operation], and the club is still a bit unsure how this all evolved really for Michael Hurley.

"But he was on crutches, and his teammates and coaches [were] happy to see him, but he’s not a well boy.

"Football, it’s fair to say, is a distant thought for him at the moment.

"It’s absolutely about his recovery to full health… the club is bracing not see Michael Hurley for months.

"It’s a very serious issue he’s got at the moment, he’s lost a lot of weight, and his health at the moment is the first priority."

Never miss any of our best stuff with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Make sure you get the LiSTNR app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss any of our best stuff!

Rudi Edsall

3 March 2021

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Essendon Bombers
Jay CLark
The Rush Hour
AFL
Listen Live!
Essendon Bombers
Jay CLark
The Rush Hour
AFL
Essendon Bombers
Jay CLark
The Rush Hour
AFL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs