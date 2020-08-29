Jay Clark On The Likelihood Of Joe Daniher Staying At Essendon

Footy news breaker Jay Clark discussed the likelihood of Joe Daniher staying at the Bombers next year on Dead Set Legends this morning.

Daniher kicked three majors and turned the game on it's head in his first match back from a long injury lay off on Thursday afternoon.

Clark said that circumstances may have changed with Daniher and he looks far more likely to stay than this time last year.

"If you wind the clock back 11 or 12 months, he was gone," Clark said.

"There was a 99% (chance he'd leave). He was out the door.

"It has changed, he is thrilled with the work that he's done and fitness program.

"If all things go well over the next four weeks he's a genuine chance to stay at Essendon, Joe Daniher."

