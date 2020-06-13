Jay Clark On The Likely Grading Of Burgoyne's Tackle

Jay Clark touched on the likely grading of Shaun Burgoyne's tackle last night.

Burgoyne laid a heavy sling tackle on Patrick Dangerfield late in the third quarter leaving the Brownlow medalist a little bit dazed.

Clark believes that Burgoyne is likely to receive a fine rather than a suspension as a result of Dangerfield continuing to play.

He explained how he expects the incident to be graded.

As a result of Dangerfield playing out the game and having a strong impact in the last quarter, Clark believes that tackle will be graded as 'careless' and 'low impact'.

Burgoyne's good record should also play in his favour.

Clark did explain that the only way that grading would change is if Dangerfield suffered delayed effects after the game.