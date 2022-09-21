Jay Clark On The Next Steps Following The Hawthorn Racism Allegations

Jay Clark gave Dead Set Legends the latest news on the racism allegations rocking Hawthorn, and where to from here for the Club and AFL.

“We’ve had Collingwood’s ‘Do Better’ report acknowledge some failings, now we’ve got the Hawthorn Football Club saying something similar.

"Is it time for every club to go back, to ask its Indigenous players ‘How did you feel? How were you treated? How can we get better?’”

Is this one of those big moments for the game where every club really goes back and acknowledges and checks?”

