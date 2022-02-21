Jay Clark Outlines Two Out Of Contract Players To Keep An Eye On In 2022

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark has outlined two out of contract players to keep an eye on this season.

"The intrigue for me already is at two clubs," Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay and Sarah Maree.

"It’s Tim English’s future at the Western Bulldogs and the question mark there, and also Angus Brayshaw at Melbourne.

"Now we know how well he (Brayshaw) played in the grand final, that he’s been very selfless and committed, and been on the wing, and essentially taken a hit really, for the whole team.

"As a junior, Joey, he was taken pick number 3 as one of the best on-ballers in the country; he was prolific, and he was a ball magnet.

"Now in this premiership Melbourne unit, he’s out on the wing doing a lot of defensive running… so I can tell you that he’s put off his contract negotiations.

"Melbourne have tried to re-sign him, they’ve started talks, he’s said no, hold off.

"Now what that does is drum up the interest across the competition, every list manager in the league puts a circle around Angus Brayshaw’s name and writes next to it 'watch'."

Joey Montagna said Brayshaw should stay a Demon for the chance to win more flags.

"If I’m Angus Brayshaw, success is way more important than earning a little bit of extra money to go to another club," he said.

"I think with that group we’ve already spoken about (of Melbourne stars), I can’t see him leaving.

"I think he will get maybe unders for what he can get at another club but that’s just the way it works."

Meanwhile, Jay-Z hinted that a decision on ruck stocks will help inform English’s decision.

"All eyes are on the Bulldogs to see who’s the number one ruckman," he said.

"Tim English… he hasn’t been favoured by the coach Luke Beveridge as the number one ruckman, he’s been playing more as a forward.

"Now if he doesn’t lead the ruck division this year, I think West Coast are gonna have a really big look at him."

