Jay Clark Predicts Eddie Betts Will Stay At Adelaide

Jay Clark has dismissed the reports that Eddie Betts will definitely play at Carlton next year, saying that the goal sneak is more likely to stay at Adelaide.

The Blues reportedly sat down and discussed the Betts situation six weeks ago and came to the conclusion that he was not a wanted player at Ikon Park.

Younger options such as Tom Papley and Sam Gray are more likely targets for the Blues according to Jay-Z.

"This (report) was news to Carlton," Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends.

"They're all about the youth and the rebuild and he's 32."

"I still think this is a real long shot."

"I think he's more likely to play at Adelaide."