Jay Clark has reported that several St Kilda players and Alan Richardson have gone down with food poisoning in Shanghai ahead of their clash with Port Adelaide tomorrow.

Ben Paton and Nick Hind are currently flying over to replace their sick team mates.

It is believed that Jack Billings is one of the players.

The club went out to a Chinese restaurant for dumplings last night according to midfielder Luke Dunstan.

