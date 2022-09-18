Jay Clark Reveals The Frontrunner And A Surprise Candidate For The Essendon Coaching Job

Jay Clark has revealed who he believes to be the frontrunner for Essendon's vacant head coaching job.

Clark joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide to share his latest updates, including on Zach Merrett's comments on James Hird, and a potential surprise candidate for the job:

"He said 'it's not something I've contemplated', but he did say, 'I'll always have that coaching bug, it'll always be that itch I want to scratch,'" Clark said of his conversation with the candidate.

"He could potentially come into the frame if Essendon aren't happy with the assistants that are on offer... but he didn't shut the door completely, it's slightly, slightly ajar."

Hear Jay-Z's take on the Essendon Coaching race below:

Catch all the latest from Triple M Footy: