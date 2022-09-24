Jay Clark Reveals The Team Who Could Unlock Luke Jackson's Move West
On Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide
Getty Images
Jay Clark has revealed that Port Adelaide could play a surprise hand in Luke Jackson's move back home to Western Australia.
Joining Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide, Jay-Z revealed how the Power could help facilitate the move.
"Melbourne want a pick inside the top ten from Fremantle," Clark said.
"Port Adelaide has pick 8 so I just wonder whether there's a swap between Fremantle and Port Adelaide to help satisfy Melbourne."
LISTEN NOW:
CATCH MORE FROM TRIPLE M FOOTY: