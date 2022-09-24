Jay Clark Reveals The Team Who Could Unlock Luke Jackson's Move West

On Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide

Jay Clark Reveals The Team Who Could Unlock Luke Jackson's Move West

Jay Clark has revealed that Port Adelaide could play a surprise hand in Luke Jackson's move back home to Western Australia.

Joining Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide, Jay-Z revealed how the Power could help facilitate the move.

"Melbourne want a pick inside the top ten from Fremantle," Clark said.

"Port Adelaide has pick 8 so I just wonder whether there's a swap between Fremantle and Port Adelaide to help satisfy Melbourne."

24 September 2022

Luke Jackson
Dead Set Legends Adelaide
AFL Trade Period
