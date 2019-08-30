Jay Clark's Update On Isaac Smith's Future

Jay Clark says Isaac Smith moving to the Gold Coast hasn’t been “completely ruled out.”

LISTEN HERE:

“Another one to keep an eye on is Isaac Smith to the Suns, he’s contracted at Waverley for one more year,” says Jay-Z.

“It will very much depend on the next three, four days of talks at Waverley and the strategy they formulate the next few days and the direction they want to go.”

Smith a three time premiership player just celebrated his 200th game in the final round of 2019.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!