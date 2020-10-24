Jay Clark’s Update On The Potential Josh Dunkley Trade

Jay Clark gave an update on Essendon’s interest in Josh Dunkley on his show Dead Set Legends with Joey Montagna and Sarah Olle this morning.

“Josh Dunkley is the one who’s emerged from left field,” Jay-Z said.

“Now if you ask the Western Bulldogs, they say he’s got two years left on his contract and he’s going nowhere, pretty significant part of the Bulldogs engine room.

“Was made to ruck late in the season, which is curious, and I’m not sure he would have loved that.

“Now the reason we are still banging on about the Dunkley is deal is that there is a view that Dunkley is actually interested in this.”

Jay said it was too close to make a call on whether or not the trade will go through.

“I don’t know which way this one will go,” he said.

“Because if Dunks is interested in it, then Essendon is a willing suitor, and I think that they’ve already spoken, Essendon and Dunkley.

“So if it’s got that far, potentially there’s something in it.”

