Jay Clark Says Dale Thomas Thought He Was Likely To Get Another Year At Carlton

Jay Clark says that departing Blue Dale Thomas thought he was likely to get another year at Carlton.

“This caught Daisy by surprise,” Jay said on his show Dead Set Legends with Joey Montagna and Emma Freedman.

“The background on this is, it was only 48 hours earlier that he got the tap on the shoulder that Daisy, in fact, was given an indication that he would in fact play on for next season.

“He had 32 touches, seven tackles, 12 contested possessions the week before against Richmond.

“He was one of Carlton’s best players, then three or four days after that Carlton say ‘no mate, we’re not going with you again’… so that’s why he was a bit disappointed.”

Daisy will play his 100th Carlton game today against St Kilda after moving there in the 2013 off-season.

