Jay Clark Says Essendon Will Play 'Hard Ball' With St Kilda For Sam Draper

Triple M Footy's Jay Clark has said that Essendon will want a first-round pick - or a player of that ilk - in return for Sam Draper.

This comes after Jay-Z reported during the week that the Saints have offered the rookie ruckman a $1.8 million contract over four years.

The Bombers are reportedly set to play 'hard ball' and may not be happy with a second-round pick or lower.

"They'll play hard ball," Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends.

"I reckon Essendon will come out and say if you want him Saints and you're going to pay that much money."

"Then give us Hunter Clark, give us Max King, give us a top-15 draft pick."