Jay Clark Says Hawthorn Have a Huge War Chest To Spend

Jay Clark has told the Rush Hour what Hawthorn will do with their $1 million war chest is “one of the biggest questions in football.”

The Hawks were linked to GWS midfielder Steve Conigilio, but he has since re-signed with the Giants leaving Hawthorn to consider how they approach their future.

“What is Alastair Clarkson and his football manager Graham Wright talking about right now?” Jay-Z asked.

“Are they saying top up. use this million bucks on a Jeremy Cameron or Lachie Whitfield they can try and entice to go again, or do they strip back a bit and go for the kids?”

Hawthorn finished 9th this season and go into the draft with picks 10, 28, 45, 82 and 87.

