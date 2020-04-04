Jay Clark Says It’s Not A Certainty That The AFL Draft Will Go Ahead

Triple M Footy news breaker and Dead Set Legend Jay Clark says that there’s no certainty that this year’s draft will actually go ahead.

“I don’t think you can be certain, Joey, that the AFL draft will go ahead this year,” Jay-Z said on his show Dead Set Legends with Joey Montagna and Emma Freedman.

“Certainly doing the ring around of all the recruiters throughout the week, it is looking really shaky.

“So at the moment the ladder shows that Gold Coast would have pick one, Western Bulldogs would have pick two, etc, etc, but how are you gonna have a draft based on one game of footy, on that order?

“So there’s complications not only on a), how you would work the order, but b), if you have one and reduce the picks?

“We’ve talked about how the AFL wants to reduce the number of players on a club list, so if you say, well, every club has one or two picks in this year’s draft, what do you do with the fact that Geelong has welcomed future picks to have three first round picks, Adelaide’s got four top 20 picks.

“So how could you tell Adelaide oh no, you could only use two of those… I think that the draft could be such a mess this year that the best option is just to put it off by a year.”

Joey said that a solution could be to move the draft age up a year.

“These 18-year-old kids are missing out on almost the most important year of their development in their junior football, their top age under-18 year,” Joey said.

“It’s going to be compromised whether they even get out there and play, and I think while we’re seeing a few other changes that are gonna happen to the game — which I think are for the better — I think this is another one: moving the draft age from under 18s to under 19s.

“I heard Chris Scott on Monday night, I agree with him — I can’t see the point of why we draft kids when their most important year of schooling is also their football draft year.

“I think give it an extra year.”

