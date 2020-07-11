Jay Clark Says That Hawthorn Shouldn’t Get Any More Friday Night Games This Year

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark says that Hawthorn shouldn’t play another Friday night game this year.

“We talk about the big clubs being on the big stage on Thursday and Friday night, I don’t reckon Hawthorn should be in another Friday night game for the season,” Jay said on his show Dead Set Legends with Emma Freedman and Joey Montagna.

“These are the scores, Joey: yes, 90 points against Brisbane to kick off the season, but then 47, 71, 58, 49, and then last night the lowest score under [an] Alastair Clarkson coached side.

“They can’t score, I don’t know where this next tier of young talent is coming.”

Hawthorn scored 3.9 (27) last night — their lowest score since 1975 and the lowest score of the season.

Joey saw the prognosis for Hawthorn as much rosier than Jay.

“I’m nowhere near as pessimistic as you and some others… their core group is still at the prime of their careers,” he said.

“Their best 10 players — Sicily, Mitchell, Hardwick, Worpel, Shiels, O’Meara, O’Brien, Wingard, they’ve got like Impey and Howe who they really rate out of the side — I’m not as negative about this Hawthorn side.

“I think it’s a bit of a misconception about the old blokes that they’ve got.

“I mean, they’ve got enough players through that middle core that they’re gonna be good enough, they just need to sprinkle, I agree, some other young talent.”

