Jay Clark Says That Melbourne Clubs View Ollie Wines As “Gettable”

On Dead Set Legends

Article heading image for Jay Clark Says That Melbourne Clubs View Ollie Wines As “Gettable”

Image: Getty

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark says that Melbourne clubs view ex-Port Adelaide captain Ollie Wines as “gettable”.

LISTEN HERE:

“He’s probably one of the most fascinating players from a trade market perspective I think,” Jay-Z said on his show Dead Set legends with Joey Montagna and Emma Freedman.

“There is a belief definitely at Melbourne clubs, Victorian clubs, that he is gettable, Ollie Wines.

“And we know Carlton had a conversation around him last year, clearly Patrick Cripps needs a bit of a co-pilot in that midfield.

“And although he is getting good money, and it will be all eyes on him tomorrow in that game against Fremantle… [there were] whispers that he wasn’t even picked in their best 22.”

With footy finally back, make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff!

Rudi Edsall

8 hours ago

Article by:

Rudi Edsall

Jay Clark
Ollie Wines
Port Adelaide Power
Listen Live!
Jay Clark
Ollie Wines
Port Adelaide Power
Jay Clark
Ollie Wines
Port Adelaide Power
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs