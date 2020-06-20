Jay Clark Says That Melbourne Clubs View Ollie Wines As “Gettable”

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark says that Melbourne clubs view ex-Port Adelaide captain Ollie Wines as “gettable”.

“He’s probably one of the most fascinating players from a trade market perspective I think,” Jay-Z said on his show Dead Set legends with Joey Montagna and Emma Freedman.

“There is a belief definitely at Melbourne clubs, Victorian clubs, that he is gettable, Ollie Wines.

“And we know Carlton had a conversation around him last year, clearly Patrick Cripps needs a bit of a co-pilot in that midfield.

“And although he is getting good money, and it will be all eyes on him tomorrow in that game against Fremantle… [there were] whispers that he wasn’t even picked in their best 22.”

