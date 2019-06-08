Jay Clark Says The AFL Is “A Long Way” Into Setting Up A Bunker System For Score Reviews

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark says that the AFL is “a long way” into setting up an NRL-style bunker system for score reviews.

“Last night’s was a clear error,” Jay said on his show Dead Set Legends with Leigh Montagna and Sarah Olle, referring to a decision that robbed Richmond of a goal against Geelong in the second quarter.

“I reckon any minute now the AFL will come out and say ‘we stuffed this up again’… As I understand it the AFL is a long way into work on employing or installing this bunker setup, a whizzbang setup for next year.

“If this isn’t done for round one next year, I expect it to be certainly in the early part of the season.”

Last night’s incident was the third in a week of the score review system failing to overturn decisions that appeared to be clear cut.

Watch last night’s incident here:

The AFL is yet to make a statement on the Higgins decision.

