Jay Clark Says The North Melbourne Coaching Job Is Ross Lyon’s If He Wants It

Triple M Footy news breaker Jay Clark says the vacant North Melbourne job will be Ross Lyon’s - if the ex-St Kilda and Freo coach wants it.

LISTEN HERE:

"Having spoken to a lot of people over the last 48 hours… I think if Ross Lyon wants the North Melbourne coaching job, it is absolutely his, and this could be sealed up by about Wednesday," Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends with Joey, Jay & Kath.

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Jay clarified that Wednesday wasn’t a timeline for the decision, just that the decision is an easy one for North Melbourne, and pointed out that Ross has so far made no overtures to wanting to get back in the coaching game.

"My point is, I think this is really straightforward from here if he wants it," Jay said.

"However, we sit next to him every Sunday Joey… he’s always given us the impression that he’s not interested in a return to coaching.

"But I just wonder… if North Melbourne, with the AFL’s backing say… 'Ross, we love you, you’re our man, you bring everything we want, you are the hard man who can bring standards and confidence and belief and culture, and here’s 1.5 (million dollars) to do it over the next four'… that would be hard to turn down wouldn’t it?"

Jay’s news formed part of a longer chat about North and whether Ross Lyon would go there given the club's off-field issues.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Catch all our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

Stream every game live with the LiSTNR app — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!