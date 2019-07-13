Jay Clark Says The North Melbourne Players Want Rhyce Shaw To Be The Permanent Coach

Jay Clark has said that Rhyce Shaw is 'in the box seat' for the North Melbourne coaching job beyond this season because he has the backing of the players.

Shaw - who has won four of his five matches at the helm - has all 44 players on his side according to Jay-Z.

LISTEN:

"The focus really turns to Rhyce Shaw," Jay-Z said on Dead Set Legends.

"He is in the box seat to keep this North Melbourne job permanently."

"Most importantly here, he's got all 44 players in his back pocket."

"How is a coaching selection panel going to say to Jack Ziebell and 40 of his team mates 'Nah boys I think you got this wrong'."

"When all the players are saying 'We love him. He's got us playing tremendous football'."

Joey Montagna raised the other side of the argument, saying Shaw's player relationships may change once he's under the pressure of being a senior coach.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!