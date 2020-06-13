Jay Clark Says The Players Are Fed Up With Covid Restrictions

Jay Clark says that AFL players are fed up with the coronavirus restriction protocols they're subject to, and that talks will begin in an effort to ease them soon.

LISTEN HERE:

“The players have had a guts full, they’re fed up, and the AFLPA on their behalf are pushing it hard,” Jay-Z said on his show Dead Set Legends with Emma Freedman and Joey Montagna.

“Talks will ramp up on Monday about easing these restrictions on the players because they’re so out of line now with what’s happening in society.

“Everyone’s driving around, they’re talking about footy crowds this round, and big ones in Melbourne potentially next month, whereas the players can’t go to a cafe or restaurant.”

Jay-Z said talks will ramp up next week.

Make sure you get on board our best of Triple M Footy playlist!

“The talks will happen from Monday with the government and with the AFL to ease them,” he said.

“Because it’s too harsh.”

Jay felt it unlikely any more players will be suspended due to breaking the protocols.

“The Melbourne guys last night, Kysaiah Pickett gets one game, Charlie Spargo gets two games because he was sort of the ring-leader,” he said.

“They took an Uber and went to a mate’s house or a barbecue, or something like that.

“I mean they could be the last players suspended now potentially.”

With the footy finally back, make sure you grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything!