Jay Clark Says There Is "Real Optimism" At Carlton About Stephen Coniglio

Jay Clark shared the latest on Stephen Coniglio’s possible move to Carlton on Dead Set Legends.

“In the first few months of the season you spoke to anyone at GWS and they were adamant, so confident that he would be staying and would be the captain of the club next year,” Jay-Z said.

“I’m leaning towards him actually going now.

"I think there is real optimism around the Carlton Football Club, if they can get Coniglio on a seven year deal, he can ride shotgun besides Patrick Cripps, they catapult up the ladder and he enjoys a fresh chapter of his career in Melbourne.”

Jay describes the chances of Congilo leaving are currently a ‘flip of the coin’ but the likelihood of the star midfielder wearing the navy blue next year is high.

