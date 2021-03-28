Jay Clark speaks on Essendon and Merrett

Jay Z joined the Sunday Rub team to discuss Essendon's latest injury concerns, as well as the current situation with star midfielder Zach Merrett.

Merrett - who becomes a free agent at the end of the season - was taken out of Essendon's leadership group in 2020 before re-entering as a Vice-Captain for this season.

"We know Carlton and Collingwood are screaming out for him." Clark explained.

LISTEN HERE:

"Essendon will give him a 6 year deal on 900[thousand], there's no doubt about that. They couldn't afford to lose him." said Clark.

The boys believe the Bombers aren't playing the style of footy which will convince Merrett to stay with the club on a long-term deal.

"They are at base level." said Nathan Brown.

LISTEN TO THE FULL AUDIO HERE:

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy here!