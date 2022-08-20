Jay Clark Takes Us Inside The Heated Meeting Between Essendon's Players And President

Jay Clark took us inside the 'fiery' meeting between the Essendon playing group and new president David Barham after the club's failed attempt to snare Alastair Clarkson left Ben Rutten out in the cold.

Jay reported that Dyson Heppell led the charge from the players about the club's handling of the situation.

"Dyson Heppell as the captain of the team… was very, very pointed to the new president."

