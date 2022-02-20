Jay Clark With The Latest On Ben King's Future

Jay Clark believes Gold Coast star Ben King will move to a "big Melbourne club", despite growing optimism amongst the Suns playing group that he will stay on the Sunshine Coast.

Speaking on Triple M Melbourne's Dead Set Legends with Sarah Maree and Joey Montagna, Jay Z said he thought it was "inevitable" King would leave when he went down with his season-ending ACL injury recently, but says Suns players are remaining confident.

"I am finding that possibly we are underestimating the bond of some of those Gold Coast players," Jay Z explained. "So King, (Matt) Rowell, Charlie Ballard, Jack Lukosius, Touk Miller- they are quite tight there. The feeling amongst the Suns players is actually he is quite determined to build something special and stay.

"I must admit, my gut feels says he’ll come to a big Melbourne club like Tom Lynch did."

Joey agreed with Jay Z's belief that Essendon would be an ideal destination for the key forward, but said he doesn't need to rush a decision.

"Now that he’s not playing, there is a bit of pressure off him and he doesn’t have to make any decision soon," Joey said. "He can sit back and see how the team is tracking."

